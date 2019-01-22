FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. For those who have already learned the Basic six and Advanced six. This class goes into nine additional moves. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Jan. 28. $27. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. To Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Gentle but powerful chair class with slow movements to help improve leg strength, posture and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. $30. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners are welcome for this introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Program has been shown to reduce pain, improve physical and cognitive function, relieve depression, and increase quality of life. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 594-5285.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase your flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. For students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Jan. 29. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio. This class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Jan. 29. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Feb. 3. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Martial Arts/Meditation
Taekwondo Wellness Classes — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Silent Meditation — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Other workout ideas
Beat Cancer Boot Camp — Udall Park. Ramada 3, 7200 E. Tanque Verde. Beat Cancer Boot Camp is a fitness support group for all cancer survivors and those that support them. We welcome everyone. Ages 15 and up. Classes are eight week sessions. $96 for two days a week; $56 for one day per week. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Through Feb. 26. $56. 419-8632. beatcancerbootcamp.com.