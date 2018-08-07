FITNESS
Tai Chi/Meditation/Martial arts
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Donations appreciated. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tai Chi for Health - TCA2 and Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Focus on Part 2 of Paul Lam's Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention program as well as the Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Weekly Mindfulness Meditation classes, book group, yoga, — Tucson Community Meditation Center, 1231 E. Edison St. Meditation and yoga classes and workshops. 8-10 a.m. Sundays; 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. $5-$7 suggested donation. 775-1625. tucsonmeditation.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Even though seated, you also work on leg strength, posture, and balance. $24 for four classes. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 15. $24. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Saturday Tai Chi — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Learn chi-building standing meditation and Yang form Tai Chi Chuan movement. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Switched On Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A music-centric yoga class built around Hatha and Bikram inspirations. Every week has a specially crafted soundtrack. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Free PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. Sponsored by PrAna. 9-10:30 p.m. Fridays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Free PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. We will be hosting yoga all month long sponsored by PrAna. Make sure to get your punch card punched to earn a future discount. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Yoga in the Buff — Movement Culture. Clothing optional co-ed. 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 250-2331. yogainthebuff.com.
Buti Yoga — The Hoff Studio. Through primal movement, dynamic asana and cardio-sprints, students breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection. Bring water and a willingness to engage in a strong and supportive female community. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Rise and Shine Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Class is good for bicyclists needing a pre- or post-ride stretch, gentle enough for beginning yoga students and enough movement for experienced yoga students. Ages 18 and up. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 18. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. June 16-Sept. 29. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yin Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex. Exercise the bones, lubricate the joints and deeply stretch the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Aug. 19. $15. 571-7839 Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This yoga class strikes a balance between holding poses to increase strength and alignment, and flowing through a series of movements. Bring a yoga mat or rent one. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
DO(OM) Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A slow sequence of low-impact, passive poses, to stretch and rejuvenate the connective tissues. Bring a yoga mat or rent one of for $1 and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 8-9 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Other fitness ideas
Total Bod - Workout Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. It combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility gains of Yoga, set to music. 4:30-5:30 Thursdays; 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Wheelchair Basketball Open Gym — Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave. Recreational wheelchair basketball open to all levels. Ages 15 and up. Hosted by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and City of Tucson Therapeutic Recreation. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14 and 16. Free. 370-0588. soazadaptivesports.org.
Insanity Live: Fitness Class — The Hoff Studio. Insanity is a workout program that uses extreme High Intensity Interval Training. Using just your bodyweight, it focuses on cardio, plyometrics, speed, strength, agility, coordination, abs, and core muscles. Bring a yoga mat (or similar if you have it), water, and a small sweat towel. Wear exercise clothes and sneakers. Ages 18 and up. 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $6; $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Cardio Party-O: Dance Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This class has more of an independent feel for music and choreography, and fosters a house party or community atmosphere. High-energy Dancerobix. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Strong Butt fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A low-impact mat class chock full of exercises to strengthen all your gluteal muscles, hamstrings, and lower back. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Eleventh Annual Colossal Cave 5k Road Race — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. With views of the Stone Ramada at the Cave and the City of Tucson to the west. 6:30-9 a.m. Aug. 18. $25. 820-6447. taggrun.com.