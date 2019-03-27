COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Hay Feaver by Noel Coward The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Comedy about family relationships and rivalries. 7-9 p.m. April 4, 5; 3-5 p.m. April 6. $20. 399-1750.
Menopause the Musical — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The cast of four fabulous women shop for laundry at a Bloomingdale’s sale, sing 25 songs about chocolate cravings, hot flashes, memory loss, and more. The lyrics parody, chart-topping, popular music from the baby boomer era, with notable numbers such as "Staying Alive” and “Puff, my God I'm Draggin’". 6-8 p.m. April 4. $30-$40. 529-1000.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. April 6. $8. 289-8076.
Chris D’Elia: Follow the Leader Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedy. 7-9 p.m. April 7. $43-$79. 547-3040.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. April 12. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. The work of Naomi Shihab Nye in a poetry circle led by Poetry Center docents. No preparation or knowledge of poetry is necessary. 4-5:30 p.m. April 11. Free. 594-5305.
THEATER
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4-6, 11 and 12; 3-5 p.m. April 7. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242.
Blood Wedding — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Inspired by the rhythms and passion of Flamenco, Lorca captured the voice of the common people and the spirit of his land. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4-6, 11 and 12; 2-4 p.m. April 7. Through April 14. $28. 448-3300.
Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the long-awaited and much anticipated re-staging of this beloved musical is here. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 5, 6, 12; 2-4 p.m. April 7. Through April 21. $18. 887-6239.
A Spoon for Every Bite - A Story for Every Imagination — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Master Storyteller Joe Hayes is an award-wining author and nationally recognized performer of Southwestern tales from the Hispanic, Native American and Anglo cultures. 3-4:30 p.m. April 6. $10. 298-8076.
Letters from Zora: Vanessa Bell Calloway — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Multi-media production. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 6; 3-5 p.m. April 7. $45. 882-9721.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Spring Awakening — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Explores the complex journey from adolescence to adulthood of a dozen young people in 1891 Germany. 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 7; 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 8, 10-12. Through April 28. $20-$31. 621-1162.
Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The show starts and everyone begins their spectacular opening number, but when they go to reveal their Ringmaster, he isn’t there. they are going to need the audience to help them get to the end of their show. 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 7. Through June 9. $10. 327-4242.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. April 8. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
Fiddler on the Roof — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10:15 p.m. April 9-11; 8-10:45 p.m. April 12. Through April 14. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Trap — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. The portrayal of an incomprehensible event: Every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious every person but one. 7-9 p.m. April 11-12. $8. 579-4400.