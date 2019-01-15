CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Arizona Balalaika Orchestra Winter Concert — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Russian and Slavic music and dance under the direction of Dr. Alexander Tentser. Colorfully-costumed 25-member orchestra, with special guest artists Barynya Russian Trio, virtuoso musicians from New Jersey and trained in Russia. Also features Lajkonic Polish Folk Ensemble dancers and singers Natalia Neazimbetov and Guy Velgos. Tickets call 206-6986, or discounted for in-person purchase at The Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18. 327-4418.
Four Schillings Short — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Traditional and original music from the Celtic Lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 world instruments. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $10. 884-0874.
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles, some classic Tijuana Brass & Brazil ’66 songs. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $29-$74. 547-3040.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — Fox Tucson Theatre. American swing and jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31. $29-$74. 47-3040.
First Friday Music with Pierre Ardans — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Mix of musical styles from Mississippi Delta down-home blues, the Tin-Pan Alley creations of the Gershwin Brothers, right on down to good country music. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 1. Free. 594-5295.
Nakai and Clipman — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Native American flute and world percussion. Proceeds benefit Arizona State Museum education programs. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $45. 626-8381.
Popular, rock, country
Funk Bunnies — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk, R&B, blues and soul. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 207-2429.
An Evening with Tom Russell — Copper Hall in Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Americana. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $30. 622-8848.
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $37-$87. 547-3040.
Dave Munsick: Singer, Storyteller — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Country, folk and storytelling. 7 p.m. Jan. 25. $30. 398-2371.
Don McLean with Special Guest Al Stewart — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $35-$89. 547-3040.
The Music of The Blues Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Charlie Hall and Mike Yarema with a nine piece tribute concert. 2-6 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26. $25. 529-1000.
The Lala: Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Led by pianist/vocalist, Mike Levy, Lamont Arthur and Lorenzo Levy on guitar. Mardi Gras, rock n roll and rhythm/blues. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $17-$22 in advance; $20-$25 at the door. 879-3925.
Return to Woodstock — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute show. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. $25. 529-1000.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company — Monterey Court. Post-modern Americana. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $5. 207-2429.
The Best of Gaslight Concert — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Joe Cooper, Mike Yarema, Todd Thompson, Jake Chapman, Jacob Brown, Heather Stricker, Janee Page, and Erin Thompson with favorite impressions and songs from the last 41 years. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. $25. 886-9428.
Black Market Trust — Club Congress in Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Rat pack vibe blends Gypsy Jazz with the great American songbook. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28. $15. 622-8848.
Lizard Rock Ramblers — Monterey Court. Bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Free. 207-2429.
Kenny Freeman — Monterey Court. Texas blues and Americana. 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Duncan Tuck — CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Country to classical. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 30. $20. 399-1750.
Wonderful World: Lou Rawls and Sam Cooke Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31. $25. 529-1000.
Dave Riley, Bob Corritore and Juke Joint Blues — Monterey Court. Chicago blues meets Memphis blues. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 207-2429.
O Sole Trio: From Pavarotti to Pop — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Breathe new life into familiar toe-tapping favorites with unique and innovative arrangements. 7-9:15 p.m. Feb. 1. $30. 398-2371.