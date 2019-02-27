CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Music and Chants of the World’s Mystics — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Through live music and songs explore a number of diverse mystical traditions ranging from the Sufis of Islam to the Monks of Tibet. 4-5 p.m. March 7. Free. 594-5305.
Pima Music: Wind Ensemble — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Under the direction of Dr. Mark Nelson with music from Germany, Ireland and the United States. 7:30-9 p.m. March 7. $6. 206-6986.
The Willie Green Project — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $13 in advance; $18 day of show. 398-2542.
Peter Swan Quintet with Vocalist Julie Anne — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Jazz. 7-8 p.m. March 9. $40. 398-2371.
Odaiko Sonora — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Japanese ensemble drumming. 7-9 p.m. March 13. $20. 399-1750.
Elisabeth Geel — Wilhelm Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Singer-songwriter/guitarist with a selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. March 14. Free. 900-7166.
Realta with HighTime — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Two bands from Ireland. Realta is from Northern Ireland with two Irish pipers, flute and whistle, male and female vocals, and Irish drum. The other group, HighTime, is a trio from Connemara, with a singer and guitarist, a wire stung harp player and an Irish flute player. 7:30-10 p.m. March 15. $25. 981-1475.
Popular, rock, country
Not Fade Away: A Tribute to Buddy Holly and the Legends of Rock N Roll — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Classic songs of the 50s 60s and beyond. 6-8 p.m. March 7. $25. 529-1000.
Don Armstrong and the Whiskeypalians — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 7. Free. 207-2429.
Johnny Burgin Band — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. March 8. $10. 207-2429.
Gimme Shelter: Rolling Stones and Rockin’ Originals — Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. A variety of local bands. Drinks, vendor booths and food trucks available. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Bring a blanket to lounge on the lawn or enjoy the seats from the bleachers. Purchase tickets today at support.hssaz.org/event/gimme-shelter/e221923. Noon-5 p.m. March 9. $10. 327-6088, Ext. 116.
A Salute to Glen Campbell: Jeff Dayton — The Gaslight Music Hall. 2-4 p.m. March 9. $25. 529-1000.
Take It Easy: A Salute to The Eagles — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 p.m. March 10. $25. 529-1000.
Let the Good Times Roll: The Genius of Ray Charles — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. March 11. $25. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Dusty Rivery Band and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. March 12. $12.50. 529-1000.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. March 13. Free. 529-1000.
Let the Good Times Roll: The Genius of Ray Charles Starring Brady Goss — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Rhythm and blues. 7:30-9 p.m. March 13. $30. 825-2818.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 14. Free. 207-2429.
Green Valley Stage Band — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. An eclectic blend of jazz standards from the big band era, as well as jazz interpretations of modern tunes. 7-9 p.m. March 14. $15. 399-1750.
Carnivaleros — Monterey Court. Mix is a blend of Tex-Mex, Zydeco, blues, rock, and desert swing. 7-10 p.m. March 15. $5. 207-2429.
Joe Bourne Presents: Nat King Cole- An Unforgettable Century — Community Performance and Art Center. Great hits from the 40s and 50s. 7-9 p.m. March 15. $25. 399-1750.
An Evening with Bebe Neuwirth — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Broadway theater, film and television. 8-10 p.m. March 15. $55. 621-3341.