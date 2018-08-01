CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Kat Edmondson — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jazz and pop. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9. $25. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 207-2429.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10. $5. 207-2429.
Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 547-3040.
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers — Casino Del Sol Oasis Pool Lawn, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Rock, Americana, pop and reggae. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11. $35. 1-855-765-7829.
The British Invasion: Rock and Roll from Across the Pond — The Gaslight Music Hall. Saluting hit-makers. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11. $25. 529-1000.
The Music of Neil Diamond — Madera Clubhouse at Quail Creek, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd, Green Valley. David Fanning. All proceeds will directly benefit firefighter education. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 625-9400.
Frank n Steel — Monterey Court. Country. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12. Free. 207-2429.
Rockin' With The Dolls — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock and roll, Motown and girl groups from the 50s and 60s. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. $25. 529-1000.
Virginia Cannon Presents — Monterey Court. Local talent showcasing original music in a 6 performer- 2 hour round robin format followed with a full hour featuring a group. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. 207-2429.