CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Cover songs. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Free. 207-2429.
Music with Paul Charles — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk from the 1920s to the 1960s, as well as original tunes written in traditional styles. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 3. Free. 594-5295.
Erin Bode — Monterey Court. Jazz-infused Americana. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3. $10. 207-2429.
Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4. $25. 529-1000.
Slowhand: The Eric Clapton Experience — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4. $30. 825-2818.
Sugar and the Mint — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Contemporary bluegrass band. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5. $15. 529-1000.
Reed Turchi — Monterey Court. Blues. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Keith Sweat — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Special guest En Vogue. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 5. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
Tapestry: The Music of Carole King — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 6. $22.95. 886-9428.
Kat Edmondson — The Gaslight Music Hall. Pianist Matt Ray. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9. $25. 529-1000.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 207-2429.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10. $5. 207-2429.