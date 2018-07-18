CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Classical Music of India Concert — Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation, 3182 N. Swan Road. Steve Oda and Ty Burhoe. 7-9 p.m. July 28. $20. 390-9161.
Grupo Riken — St Francis in the Foothills Methodist Church Performance Center, 4625 E. River Road. Cuban bolero, Puerto Rican jibaro and plena, latin jazz, salsa, and bossa nova. 2-3:30 p.m. July 29. $15. 299-9063.
Popular, rock, country
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 26. Free. 207-2429.
Valli Fever — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute. 6-8 p.m. July 28. $30. 529-1000.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Kids and dogs welcome. 5-7 p.m. July 29. Free. 339-3494.
MacDougal Street West: A Peter, Paul and Mary Experience — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. July 29. $25. 529-1000.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Traditional Southwestern and Mexican songs of their heritage while offering innovative original material. 6-9 p.m. July 29. $5. 207-2429.
Retro Futura — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, Tony Lewis from The Outfield, KajaGooGoo's Limahl and Bow Wow Wow's Annabella. 7-10 p.m. July 29. $25. 1-855-765-7829.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court. Folk, bluegrass and Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Free. 207-2429.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court. Cover songs. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Free. 207-2429.
Music with Paul Charles — Joyner Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk from the 1920s to the 1960s, as well as original tunes written in traditional styles. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 3. Free. 594-5295.
Erin Bode — Monterey Court. Jazz-infused Americana. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3. $10. 207-2429.