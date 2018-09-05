3 Doors Down and Collective Soul — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. The Rock and Roll Express Tour. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18. $30. 1-855-765-7829. CONCERTS.

 3 Doors Down

CONCERTS

Popular, rock, country

Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 207-2429.

Ambrosia — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Pop. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $27-$69. 547-3040.

Bye, Bye Love: The Music of the Everly Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Alex Mack and Chach Snook. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15. $25. 529-1000.

Dueling Pianos: A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Boogie Woogie Piano gals, Lisa Otey and Doña Oxford with an interactive musical experience where you request the songs in the show. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. $15. 529-1000.

Jacques Taylor and the Real Deal — Monterey Court. Old-school Motown and R&B. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 207-2429.

Red Molly — CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Americana. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16. $20. 399-1750.

Three Dog Night Tribute — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17. $22.95. 886-9428.

Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Mike Herbert's Prison Band and The Bad News Blues Band. Tastings and specials by a local brewery. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18. $12.50. 529-1000.

The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Free. 207-2429.

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. The Rock and Roll Express Tour. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18. $30. 1-855-765-7829.

Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers — Monterey Court. Alt-folk-Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. 207-2429.

The Australian Pink Floyd — Fox Tucson Theatre Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $37-$87. 547-3040.

Calendar Girl: Sedaka Legacy — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Terry Davies. 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 21. $30. 825-2818.

Ramon Ayala and Grupo Control — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Norteno. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 21. $40. 1-855-765-7829.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles