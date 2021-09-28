Catch a Duke at this year's Rex Allen Days in Willcox

A party just isn't a party until one of the Duke boys shows up.

Perhaps that's why organizers of the annual Rex Allen Days celebration in Willcox have tapped Bo Duke himself, actor and singer John Schneider, to headline the festivities with a concert this Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Willcox High School auditorium.

Beyond his days escaping the clutches of the notorious Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane on "Dukes of Hazzard," Schneider has led an accomplished music career, with nine studio albums to his name since the early 1980s.

Schneider is the cherry on top of a weekend full of activities, including a carnival, a film festival, live entertainment and the Rex Allen Rodeo on Sunday, Oct. 3.

For a full rundown of activities, visit rexallendays.org.