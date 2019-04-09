CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Farshid Etniko Soltanshahi — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Latin, popular Jazz standards, as well as compositions that blend Middle Eastern and Flamenco influences with Latin beats and American blues sensibilities. 6-8 p.m. April 19. Free. 900-7166.
The LeBoeuf Brothers Quartet — Utterback Middle School, 3233 S. Pinal Vista. Jazz from saxophonist Remy LeBoeuf and his twin brother and pianist Pascal LeBoeuf. The show will open with a short set with the TJI Ellington Big Band featuring Remy LeBoeuf. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 19. $15. 269-2393.
Chris Peña — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana. A jazz pianist born and raised in Tucson. 6-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 900-7166.
Santa Pachita with Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. An eight piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa, and rock. Opening the night with a free performance is Oscar Fuentes during 5 p.m. happy hour. 7-10 p.m. April 26. $5. 207-2429.
Sister Solace — Tucson Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vocal harmonies and retro sty lings drawn from the American and Appalachian musical traditions. 7:30-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 370-5195.
Popular, rock, country
How the West Was Sung — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Country and western. 6-8 p.m. April 18. $25. 529-1000.
The Gold Souls — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Funk, soul and blues. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 398-2542.
The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Live visual signature stunts, a museum-worthy array of vintage instruments and dizzying pace of iconic tracks and stage rarities. A three act voyage into the world of early Genesis. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18. $26-$86. 547-3040.
Bourbon Street Bash — The Gaslight Music Hall. Full of fire, virtuosity and humor, with an overwhelmingly charismatic horn section and a one of a kind tribute to the music of New Orleans. 6-8 p.m. April 20. $25. 529-1000.
Missy Andersen and Her One Man Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 6-9 p.m. April 21. Free. 207-2429.
The Jive Aces — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Swing band, with special guests The Manhattan Dolls. 6-8 p.m. April 22. $22.95. 886-9428.
Jon Anderson of YES — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 23. $34.50-$99.50. 547-3040.
The Jive Aces — The Gaslight Music Hall. Bourbon Street Bash is a celebration of recognition, an explosive music spectacle, full of fire, virtuosity and humor, with an overwhelmingly charismatic horn section, a one of a kind tribute to the music of New Orleans. 6-8 p.m. April 23 and 24. $30-$40. 529-1000.
The Fantasticks: The Oro Valley Theatre Company — The Gaslight Music Hall. A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. 6-8 p.m. April 25 and 26. $30. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 25. Free. 207-2429.
Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road. An eclectic mix from Tchesnokov and Mascagni to Randall Thompson, as well as cowboy favorites and Broadway musical selections, with talented guest performers, including the N.A.M International Choir. 7-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 484-3743.