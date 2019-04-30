COMEDY
Back to the Past — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E Broadway. It's the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc's futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. May 10. Free. 289-8076.
George Lopez — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Comedy. 8-9:30 p.m. May 11. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. May 11. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave. Diner and a show. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Through May 25. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Till Death Do Us Part: A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing and murder. 6-8 p.m. May 13. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
THEATER
Always Patsy Cline — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The true story of the country music legend’s unlikely friendship with a fan, Louise Seger, cemented by years of letter-writing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27, May 2-4, 9 10; 3-5 p.m. April 7, 14, 28, May 5 and 11. $20. 327-4242.
The Sound of the Cracking Bones/ El Ruido de los Huesos que Crujen by Suzanne Lebeau — Arizona Theatre Company Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Thirteen-year-old Elikia, a resilient, courageous girl, leads innocent eight-year-old Joseph on a harrowing escape through the jungle toward hoped-for freedom. 7:30-9 p.m. May 9-11, 16-17; 3-4:30 p.m. May 12. Through May 19. $20. 1-480-256-8580.
Things I Know To Be True — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. A beautiful and painfully perceptive portrait of a family and the frictions that arise when grown-up children try to push beyond the confines of their loving parents' expectations. 7:30-10 p.m. May 9-11; 2-4:30 p.m. May 9 and 11. $25. Last chance. 622-2823.
Switzerland by Joanna Murray-Smith — St. Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Author Patricia Highsmith hates everyone and just wants to be left alone. An emissary from her publisher arrives to beg her to write one more sequel to The Talented Mr. Ripley and he turns out to be more than a match for her iron will. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 10 and 11; 3-5 p.m. May 12. Last chance. $25. 468-6111.
Appropriate — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Every estranged member of the Lafayette clan has descended upon the crumbling Arkansas homestead to settle the accounts of the newly-deceased patriarch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 16 and 17. Through June 15. $20. 327-4242.
Quietly — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. In a Belfast pub run by Polish immigrant Robert, bar patron Jimmy nurses a pint, waiting. Jimmy is agitated, and when Ian enters, we learn why: 36 years ago, when both men were teenagers, Ian lobbed a bomb into this same pub, killing six men suspected of being IRA sympathizers-including Jimmy’s father. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. May 16 and 17. Through June 2. $28. 448-3300.