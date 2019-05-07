Opening
“The Sound of Cracking Bones/El Ruido de los Huesos que Crujen” — Teatro Digna Tucson. See story.
Last chance
“Always … Patsy Cline” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre brings us a band, music and the story of a friendship between Patsy Cline and one of her superfans. Amanda Gremel gives us the essence of Cline, and Samantha Cormier is a stitch as the fan. Annette Hillman directs. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 9 and 10; 3-5 p.m. May 11. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Things I Know To Be True” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. This slice-of-family-life play at Arizona Theatre Company is painful and beautiful. From the acting to the sets, this is one of ATC’s best. Mark Clements directs the Andrew Bovell play, which stars Aubyn Heglie, Kelley Faulkner, Kevin Kanton, Zach Fifer, Jordan Baker and Bill Geisslinger. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. May 9-11; 2-4:30 p.m. May 9 and 11. $25-$66. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.
“Switzerland” — Saint Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Mystery writer Patricia Highsmith is aging and very grumpy when an executive from her publisher stops by to convince her to write one more Mr. Ripley novel. She lives in an isolated chalet in Switzerland and has an impressive collection of knives and antique guns. And she is not happy this guy has turned up. Something Something Theatre Company stages this Joanna Murray-Smith play. Whitney Morton Woodcock directs and Sarah MacMillan and Damian Garcia star. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 10 and 11; 3-5 p.m. May 12. $25. 468-6111, somethingsomethingtheatre.com.