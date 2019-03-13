NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 22 and 29. $7, cash only. 444-0439.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 22. Free. 887-9027.
Voodoo Dudes — The Edge Bar. Southern rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 23. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. March 25. Free. 775-2337.
Psych-Folk Legend Dave Bixby — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Psychedelic folk legend Dave Bixby playing with local acoustic singer-songwriter Dean Merrell. 8-11 p.m. March 29. $5. 207-1588.
Zero Miles to Empty — The Edge Bar. Rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 29. Free. 887-9027.