COMEDY
A Farewell To: Summer Camp - A Comedic Talent Show — The Hut, 305 N. Fourth Ave. A bunch of hilarious and multi-talented comedian friends show-off their skills. Juggling, sleight of hand, twirling batons, burlesque performance and rap battle. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Free. 623-3200.
Piff the Magic Dragon — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. $29.50-$64.50. 547-3040.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson: Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino: Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $39. 529-1000.
POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays. Through Nov. 21. Closed Sept. 3. Free. 626-3765.
THEATER
The Vampire — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Count Dracula travels from Transylvania to England and develops a taste for the blood of the innocent Mina. He is on a mission to make her his bride forever. Through Nov. 4. Call for dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, work on their acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays. Through Oct. 12. $115. 401-4833.
The Adventures of Sparkle and Steven: Two Unlikely Best Friends by Taylor Steger — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Princess Maribel and her cat, “Sparkles” are at a pageant when the Evil Wizard tries to stop it. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Through Sept. 29. $12. 207-2491.
The Musical World of Disney, Vol. 2 — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Watch as each song is brought to life with amazing production values, beautiful singing and fantastic dancing. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2; 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1. $17. 888-0509.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre/focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. All levels of experience welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Oct. 9; noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Improv helps improve acting, communication, collaboration skills and boosts confidence. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at roubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Ages 12-18. Eight classes. Prior experience required with instrument or vocal lessons. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Musical Theatre Class Ages 10-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal techniques and singing skills. Students will perform a showcase of group and solo songs from Broadway musicals for parents on the last day of class. Ages 10-18. No experience required. Eight classes. 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays. Through Oct. 8. $115. 401-4833.
Les Misérables — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Recommended for ages 10 and up. No babes in arms. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 4; 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8. Through Sept. 9 $29. 1-800-745-3000.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. One actor (David Alexander Johnston) portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 4-7. Through Sept. 16 $35. 882-9721.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Through Oct. 10. $95. 401-4833.
Bertolt Brecht's "Galileo" — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A fictionalized telling of the struggles of Galileo Galilei and his confirmation of the Copernican Model of the solar system. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7. Through Sept. 23. $38. 551-2053.
Sanctuary — Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St. In 1981, Salvadorians fleeing war land in Tucson Seeking refuge. Based on the actual people and events that garnered national support, Sanctuary is a site-specific theatrical installation, performed and experienced in the physical space where the actual events of the play took place. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7. Through Sept. 23. $25. 276-9598.