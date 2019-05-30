CONCERT
Classical
“On The Precipice” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and our guest artists. Highlights include four world premieres of new chamber works for percussion from our resident student composers, and solo keyboard percussion works performed by Becker and Astrand. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 7. Free. 621-1655. tocalotucson.org.
“Impacts and Impressions” Chamber Percussion Concert — University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music-Crowder Hall. All of the Tócalo Tucson participants, and our guest artists. Highlights include works from Becker, Åstrand, Burtner, and a selection of novelty ragtime works performed by Becker, the living legend of the xylophone. 7:30-9:30 p.m. June 8. Free. 621-1655. tocalotucson.org.
Tucson Pops Orchestra — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9:30 p.m. June 9. Free. 722-5853. tucsonpops.org.
Celebrating 20 Years of Song — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Cantorial soloist Marjorie Hochberg sings some of her favorite theater and opera solos, and musical friends old and new join in with Jewish favorites as well as world premieres. Donations in Marjorie’s honor will be recognized at this event. For more information on donations, please contact Jill Rich at 349-0174. 7-9 p.m. June 13. $10. 327-4501. tetucson.org.