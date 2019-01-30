The Oak Ridge Boys: Shine The Light Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 12. $24-$68. 547-3040. CONCERTS.

CONCERTS

Jazz and world

Self-imposed Exile "A Musical Time Capsule" — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Woodwind specialist Aaron J. Kruziki, Polish pianist-composer Jakub Rojek, and composer-performer Harry Ward. Presented by the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music Composition Department. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Free. 621-1655.

Popular, rock, country

Sweet Home Alabama: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7. $20. 529-1000.

Robert Rich — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. Ambient music, new age, tribal and trance. 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 7. $30. 884-0874.

Gems of Rock — The El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. Peter Rivera- Rare Earth 69-75. After concert, the stage will be open for a jam. 6 p.m. Feb. 8. $45. 1-775-764-0821.

Southbound Pilot — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Americana. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 8. $5. 207-2429.

Class of '69: The Greatest Hits from 50 Years Ago — The Gaslight Music Hall. Crystal Stark and Alex Mack with the Lonely Street Band. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. $25. 529-1000.

ROH's Rockin' Fossil Show — Monterey Court. Covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 9. $5. 207-2429.

Tucson Symphony SuperPops: Music of The Eagles — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10. $30-$77. 882-8585.

Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 207-2429.

We've Only Just Begun: A Tribute to Karen Carpenter — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10. $25. 529-1000.

The Best of Gaslight Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join The Gaslight Theatre as they share their favorite impressions and songs from the last 41 years of entertaining. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11. $25. 529-1000.

Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Freddy Parish Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. $12.50. 529-1000.

Stewart MacDougall — Monterey Court. Blues. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 12. Free. 207-2429.

Darrell Scott — Monterey Court. Multi-instrumentalist and singer. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13. $25. 207-2429.

I've Got a Crush on You - A Valentine's Day Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Freddy Parish Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. Jazz standards, love songs, and big band tunes. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14. $25. 529-1000.

Caleb and the Homegrown Tomatoes — Monterey Court. Southern rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15. $13. 207-2429.

