The standup duo Cheech and Chong pulled out of their Fox Tucson Theatre show on Wednesday, the day before they were set to perform their popular stoner humor before a sold-out audience.
Fox officials said they were notified Wednesday morning that Cheech Marin had injured his knee and wasn’t able to keep the Tucson show at the Fox on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Refunds are available at the Fox, which said the show could be rescheduled next year.
Cheech and Chong also cancelled their show Friday, Nov. 8, at Chandler’s Wildhorse Pass Casino and Resort.
They are wrapping up their 2019 touring with a few casino dates later this month, although it’s uncertain if those dates also will be canceled.