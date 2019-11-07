Cheech and Chong cancel

Cheech Marin, left, and Tommy Chong were scheduled to perform Thursday, Nov. 7, in Tucson. Fox Tucson Theatre officials said they were told Marin injured his knee.

 Fox Tucson Theatre

The standup duo Cheech and Chong pulled out of their Fox Tucson Theatre show on Wednesday, the day before they were set to perform their popular stoner humor before a sold-out audience.

Fox officials said they were notified Wednesday morning that Cheech Marin had injured his knee and wasn’t able to keep the Tucson show at the Fox on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Refunds are available at the Fox, which said the show could be rescheduled next year.

Cheech and Chong also cancelled their show Friday, Nov. 8, at Chandler’s Wildhorse Pass Casino and Resort.

They are wrapping up their 2019 touring with a few casino dates later this month, although it’s uncertain if those dates also will be canceled.

Cathalena has covered music for the Star for the past 20 years. She's a graduate of Arizona State University has worked at Sedona Red Rock News, Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls, New York; and USA Today.