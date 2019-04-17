CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Chris Peña — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. A jazz pianist born and raised in Tucson. 6-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 900-7166.
Santa Pachita with Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. An eight piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa, and rock. Opening the night with a free performance is Oscar Fuentes during 5 p.m. happy hour. 7-10 p.m. April 26. $5. 207-2429.
Sister Solace — Tucson Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vocal harmonies and retro sty-lings drawn from the American and Appalachian musical traditions. 7:30-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 370-5195.
El Tambó Fest — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Cumbia bands from across the borderlands and DJs from across the nation, food, Don Julio and Mezcal Vago drink specials, and a dance party all hosted at two stages at the historic Hotel Congress in downtown. Ages 21 and up. 7:30 p.m. April 26. $12 in advance; $15 day of. 622-8848.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court. Pan-African. 7-10 p.m. April 27. $5. 207-2429.
Che Malambo — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. All-male Argentinian dance company with a blend of precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song. 3-5 p.m. April 28. $35. 621-3341.
Collegium Musicum — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7-9 p.m. April 28. $5. 621-1162.
Popular, rock, country
The Fantasticks: The Oro Valley Theatre Company — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. 6-8 p.m. April 25, 26 and 28; 2-4 p.m. April 28. $30. 529-1000.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 25. Free. 207-2429.
Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road. An eclectic mix from Tchesnokov and Mascagni to Randall Thompson, as well as cowboy favorites and Broadway musical selections, with talented guest performers, including the N.A.M International Choir. 7-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 484-3743.
Piece of My Heart: A Salute to Janis Joplin — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Katherine Byrnes and her all-star band. 6-8 p.m. April 27. $25. 529-1000.
Boundaries and Borders: Tucson Women's Chorus Concert — St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. Third St. Music journey crossing the divide. 7-8:30 p.m. April 27. $15. 310-7591.
Storm Large and Le Bonheur — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Pop and rock. 7-9 p.m. April 28. $29-$64. 547-3040.
Cole Swindell — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Country. 8-11 p.m. April 28. $30. 1-855-765-7829.
An Evening with Marilyn Monroe — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Janée Page, pays homage to Marilyn Monroe’s truly unforgettable personality, as well as her incredible voice. 6-8 p.m. April 29. $22.95. 886-9428.
Chicks with Hits — Fox Tucson Theatre. Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss. Country. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 29. $29-$79. 547-3040.
Golden Oldies: A Rock & Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Relive those rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 2. $23.95. 529-1000.
Nicky Jam — AVA Amphitheater. Reggae ton. 8-11 p.m. May 2. $60. 1-855-765-7829.