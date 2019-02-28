KIDS ACTIVITIES
Children’s Day Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. A national holiday in Japan, Children's Day is celebrated May 5. Get a head start at our festival, in which children can wear light kimonos, join in fun activities and games, and try tasty Japanese snacks available for purchase from the Takoyaki Truck. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 9. $15; $5 for ages 3-15; free ages 2 and under. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Teaching Kids About Money — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to use teaching tools such as allowance, saving, goal-setting, employment, and budgeting. This event is for adults. 4-5 p.m. March 12. Free. 594-5580.
Kids Night Out: Wonder Park — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for kids ages 6 and older. This is a drop off kids event. Advance registration is required. Walk ins cannot be guaranteed. 6-8 p.m. March 15. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.