Sunday
Menlo Park Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Neighborhood vendors, crafts, antiques, food, plants and vintage items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9. Free. 447-0584.
Tuesday
Fiber Arts Group — Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Bring knitting, crochet, embroidery, tatting, or any other easy and easily portable fiber art project. Some assistance will be available, but this is mainly a share and social group of adults and teens. 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. 594-5305.
Saturday
Saturday Mercado — Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road. Local artisans selling goods. 8 a.m.- noon. Sept. 15. Free. 203-9835.
17th Annual Chile Festival at the Farmers Markets — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Freshly roasted chiles, live music, a craft beer garden, chile-inspired foods, food trucks and 50 plus vendors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 882-2157.
Artist Boutique Blowout — Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth St. Variety of handmade items, food trucks, local musicians and Ben's Bells. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 546-2990.