Choose your own adventure: 20 things in Tucson to try in the new year

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until 10 p.m. Fridays , from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission, which includes access to the Science Center exhibits, mineral museum and one planetarium show, is $16, $12 for children 4 to 17 and free for children 3 and younger. Seniors and college students are $12 with ID. Details and reservations: uamineralmuseum.com

Make ‘em laugh

2020 will be the year we do something truly daring: Standup. There are a number of venues that host open mic nights — tucsoncomedy.com has a pretty comprehensive list of clubs, breweries and restaurants with regular events. We’re thinking we’ll probably check out a smaller venue that can hold 50 or less folks. That way if we bomb there will be less witnesses. Maybe if it goes well, we’ll graduate ourselves to a bigger venue. Who knows, maybe we’ll discover that we actually have some tickle-bone talent and we’ll throw our hats into the big arena of local comedy, Laffs Comedy Caffe at 2900 E. Broadway. The club, the city’s oldest and only comedy club which has been around since 1988, turns its stage over to amateurs on Thursday nights. Admission is free. For more information on how to get on the stage, visit laffstucson.com