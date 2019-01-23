CONCERT
Classical
Choral Concert: Recital Choir — UA Fred Fox School of Music,, 1017 N. Olive Road. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
First Sunday Music: Mass for the Oppressed — Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Featuring solos by Mary Paul, Kaitlin Bertenshaw, Carlos Feliciano, and Larry Alexander. 9-10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 299-6421. stphilipstucson.org.
Lonesome Traveler: The Concert — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Folk. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $27-$69. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Bella Gaia — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Music, dance and NASA imagery. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 24. $35. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
OPERA
La Traviata — Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Violetta must choose if she will sacrifice everything for love. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 3. $25-$150. 1-602-266-7464. azopera.org.