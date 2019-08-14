CONCERTS
Classical
St. Andrew's Bach Society: The Art of the Fugue — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal, 2331 E. Adams St. Amernet String Quartet. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 25. $15. 808-2122.
Jazz and world
Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series — Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Granting opportunity and exposure to local artists. 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 29. Free. 797-3959.
Oscar Fuentes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. From Latin ballads to Buddy Holly, rock to pop to the blues. 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 207-2429.
Michael Friedmann — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Blend of pop, jazz, soul, and rock n roll. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. Free. 900-7166.
Santa Pachita — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. An 8-piece high energy band doing Latin, Latin fusion, ska, reggae, funk, salsa, and rock. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 30. $5. 207-2429.
HoCo Fest x El Tambó: Tomasa del Real, Ms Nina, San Cha — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 8-11 p.m. Aug. 30. $15. 622-8848.
Popular, rock, country
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22 and 29. $23.95. 529-1000.
Heartbreak Hotel — The Gaslight Music Hall. Young Elvis belting out hits from the first part of his career, starting in the mid-1950's through the early 60's. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24. $30. 529-1000.
Armando Moreno — Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $5. 622-8848.
Dueling Pianos: A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join Lisa Otey and Daniel Slipetsky in an interactive musical experience where you request the songs. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25. $16. 529-1000.
Chris Isaak — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 25. $39.50-$94.50. 547-3040.
Outlaws and Renegades: Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels with Love and Theft — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Country. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 25. $20. 1-855-765-7829.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court. Western and bluegrass. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Free. 207-2429.