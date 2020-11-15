Christian duo For King and Country bring drive-in Christmas tour to Tucson

“(We are) kind of known as a Christmas band, but we have never actually done a full-length studio Christmas album before,” Smallbone said from a concert stop last month in Texas.

Smallbone said the brothers worked on the album over the COVID-19 lockdown last spring, adding a few original songs to a handful of Christmas carol standards including “Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Angels We Have Heard On High” and “Silent Night.”

Their self-penned “Heavenly Hosts” inspires with the theme of “love is going to save me” while the hopeful message of “The Carol of Joseph (I Believe In You)” resonates far beyond the holidays to the times we are experiencing, from the social unrest to the COVID-19 health crisis. (“I believe in you / Yes, I believe in you / I finally hear the song / The angels singin’ on and on and on / And I believe in you / Yes, I do.”)

The Christmas tour, which includes a soldout show at the Gila River Arena in Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 21, runs through Dec. 20 and will hit warmer cities on the West Coast as well as Florida.