NIGHTLIFE
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. May 9. Free. 622-0351.
Larry Armstrong and CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde. Americana. Food truck on site. 7-9 p.m. May 10. Free. 499-2518.
Roadhouse — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 7-10 p.m. May 10. $5. 207-2429.
Velocity — The Edge Nightclub, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. New and classic rock. 9 p.m. May 10. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 10 and 17. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration — Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St. Music from Santa Pachita, dancing, and agave spirits, including drink specials. Come early, the first 150 event guests through the door enjoy a Mezcal happy hour from 7-8 p.m. 7 p.m. May 11. $5. 622-8848.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and groove. 7-10 p.m. May 11. $5. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. May 13. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. May 14. Free. 344-8999.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 15. Free. 628-8533.
Project ZEP and Magical Mystery — Rockabilly’s Grill, 3900 N Oracle Road. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-11:30 p.m. May 17. Free. 888-1900.