CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Tucson Field of Steel 11.0 — Catalina Foothills High School Gym, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Jazz Pan and vibraphonist, Gary Gibson. 7:30-9 p.m. April 5. Free. 870-5301.
Popular, rock, country
Bountiful Bluegrass and Roots Band — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Americana bluegrass and root with progressive country. 1-2 p.m. April 5. Free. 594-5295.
Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers-Damn the Torpedoes — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Albums Live takes classic albums and recreates them live, on stage note for note, cut for cut. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 5. $27-$47. 547-3040.
Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert — St Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road. An eclectic mix from Tchesnokov and Mascagni to Randall Thompson, as well as cowboy favorites and Broadway musical selections, with guest performers, including The N.A.M International Choir. 3-5 p.m. April 6. $15. 484-3743.
Diva Las Vegas with The Desert Divas — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Songs by Elvis, Liza Minnelli, the Rat Pack, Tom Jones, Louis Prima, the Supremes and more. 6-8 p.m. April 6. $25. 529-1000.
Africa Night Dance Fusion — Dunbar Center, 325 W. Second St. Women Acholla Dancers of South Sudan, R&B artists Prejon, country pop Jennie Johnson, instrumentalist and Kora strings composer, Arouna Diarra from Burkinafaso with master percussionist and Ngoni string guitarist Yacouba Traore of Ivory Coast, and Rapper E-Ski. Ending with a dance party with Vaughn Willis band. 6-11 p.m. April 6. $20. 729-7771.
Desert Voices 30th Anniversary — PCC Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. An evening of favorite songs as we rediscover the roots of our movement in Stonewall, the liberation of singing and dancing. Buy tickets at: DesertVoices.org or 791-9662. 7-9 p.m. April 6; 3-5 p.m. April 7. $20 in advance; $25 at the door.
Visiting Artist: Sugar and The Mint Bluegrass — The Gaslight Music Hall. Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. April 7. $20. 529-1000.
The Desert Tenors Classic Concert — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Trained tenors Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter, and Chach Snook are joined by classical soprano, Heather Stricker. 6-8 p.m. April 8. $22.95. 886-9428.
Oh for the Love of Music: Jam Sessions for Musicians — The Gaslight Music Hall. Open to musicians of all sizes, skills, and status. Join local musicians and fellow music lovers. 5:30-7:30. April 10. Free. 529-1000.
A Tribute to the Best of Santana — The Gaslight Music Hall. 6-8 p.m. April 11. $20. 529-1000.
Alex De Grassi and Andrew York — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. American classical guitar. 7:30-10 p.m. April 11. $40. 621-3341.