FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Classic Car Shows — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Automobiles, old school tunes, and classic diner food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Knife Skills Hands-On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Hone basic knife skills and practice the fundamental cuts: mince, dice, brunoise, bâtonnet and julienne. A light Mexican style lunch will be provided as well as ingredients to take home for dinner. 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 9. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Tea Ceremony — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. In classical kimono and following canons of etiquette, a master devoted to the art and spirituality of “The Way of Tea” will prepare and serve a bowl of matcha, or powdered green tea, and a traditional Japanese sweet. $15 plus regular garden admission. Ages 15 and up. Reserve with message to yume.gardens@gmail.com. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 9. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 2-9 p.m. Feb. 9. Free. 203-9835. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com.
Chinese New Year — Carriage House, 125 S. AZ Ave. 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Jade Lion from Tucson’s Chinese Cultural Center will perform the Lion Dance, a traditional Chinese dance performed on big occasions, such Chinese New Year for good luck. $65 per person includes the welcome cocktail, a five course Chinese banquet and 1/2 bottle wine per person. Tickets at carriagehousetucson.com or by calling. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9 and 14. $65. 615-6100. carriagehousetucson.com.
Friends of the Copper Queen Library 28th Annual Chocolate Tasting and Silent Auction — Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Ticketholders select six pieces of premium chocolate goodness per ticket and wine and beer are available for a small donation. There is a silent auction featuring items from local Bisbee shops, galleries, restaurants and hotels. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9. $15. 432-4232. bisbeechocolatetasting.com.
Kosher Potluck Dance — JCC, 3800 E. River Road. DJ plays oldies but goodies. 5-7 p.m. $5. 833-7729.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.