CONCERT
Classical
First Sunday Music: Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quartet — Saint Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Choral works. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 299-6421. stphilipstucson.org.
The Oracle Chamber Music Festival — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Hamilton Trio. 4-6 p.m. Jan. 6. $35. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
DANCE
Vixen DeVille Revealed: Tucson Fringe Festival — Cirque Roots Studio, 901 N. 13th Ave. Age 18 and up. 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 11; 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $20. 1-310-309-0169. squareup.com.