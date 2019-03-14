CONCERT
Classical
UA Wind Ensemble & UA Wind Symphony: Brian Luce, flute — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. “Vibrant Horizons,” flute concerto by Howard J. Buss. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 21. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
An Evening of Percussion Ensemble Music — Fred Fox School of Music. Percussion ensembles from colleges and universities throughout Arizona. Tickets only available at the door. 7:30-9 p.m. March 22. $10. 621-1655. facebook.com.
AZPAS Spring 2019 Days of Percussion Festival — Fred Fox School of Music. Participants can attend percussion master-classes and concerts, including a master-class given by drummer John Riley of the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band. Tickets only available at the door. Festival Pass is $25 or tickets for individual master-classes and concerts are $10. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 23. 621-1655. facebook.com.
Free Schubert Winterreise Concert — Dove of Peace Lutheran Church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Baritone Cory Renbarger and pianist Stephen Carlson perform Schubert's famous song cycle, "Winterreise," in its entirety in a free concert with free-will offering to support Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network. 2-3:30 p.m. March 24. Free. 887-5127. doveofpeacetucson.org.
“Homenaje a México” Arizona Wind Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music. Brian Luce, flute; Sara Fraker, oboe; Jackie Glazier, clarinet; Johanna Lundy, horn; Marissa Olegario, bassoon. 7-9 p.m. March 26. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Faculty Artist Series Recital: Philip Alejo, double bass — Fred Fox School of Music. Casey Robards, piano; Lauren Rustad Roth, violin; Ivan Ugorich, viola; Ian Jones, cello. 7-9 p.m. March 27. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Christine Vivona — Wilhelm Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Harpist. Classical, jazz and popular. 6-8 p.m. March 28. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
Mozart Requiem From Darkness to Light — Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 7-8:30 p.m. March 29. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
DANCE
Artifact Dance Project: Goliath - A Story Retold — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Choreographer Ashley Bowman’s radical retelling of the classic biblical tale. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 21-23; 2-4 p.m. March 24. $32. 235-7638. artifactdanceproject.org.
Esperanza Dance Project — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Multi-dimensional performance fundraiser. The Esperanza Dance Project and the WomanKraft Art Center. Donations accepted. 2-6 p.m. March 23 and 24. $10. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Range of styles from ballet to hip hop. 7:30-10 p.m. March 27. $55. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
UA Dance: Side Show — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. Led through the experience by dancer-guides, audience members travel through the fifty-minute performance to view a series of eight dance vignettes. Some performance vignettes are standing only and patrons will be moving from one site to the next. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. The experience begins in the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre lobby. 6-7 p.m. March 29; 1:30-2:30, 4:30-5:30 and 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 30. $15. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
OPERA
“Quest for the Best” Opera Guild of Southern Arizona — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Fundraising event allows the audience to determine the order of prizes by their votes, and to meet the singers during a hors d’oeuvres reception. 2-4 p.m. March 24. $60. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.