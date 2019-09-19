CONCERT
Classical
Arizona Symphonic Winds Udall Park Concerts — Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Bring a chair. Evening With Elena, vocalist Elena Galbraith to sing music of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and others. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 721-2068.
Omaris Maldonado-Torres, mezzo soprano — Christ Church United Methodist, 655 N. Craycroft Road. Varied music. Donations accepted. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Sept. 29. Free. 888-3173.
Tucson Pops Orchestra: Music Under the Stars™ — DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 1100 S. Randolph Way. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 722-5853. tucsonpops.org.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera: Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. A free preview of the opera, Shining Brow, and University of Arizona opera students will sing arias. Bring a lunch; dessert and coffee will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 906-3792. azogsa.org.
Say Hello to Opera: Opera Preview — Oro Valley Community Center-Sunset Room, 10555 N. La Canada, Oro Valley. A free preview of the opera, Shining Brow. Arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 544-1900. azogsa.org.