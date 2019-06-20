CONCERTS
Classical
In From the Heat Luncheon and recital — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. A luncheon in Fellowship Hall followed by a recital in the sanctuary with organ music and vocal. Noon-1:45 p.m. June 29. $10. 327-4296. catalinamethodist.org.
Bach Without Borders — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal, 2331 E. Adams St. Featuring Bin Hu, Guitar and Jing Xia, Guzheng. Featuring music of Bach, Albeniz, as well as traditional chinese music. 2-4 p.m. June 30. $15. 808-2122. standrewsbach.org.
Santa Cruz Summer Winds : Summer of Celebration — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A patriotic musical celebration in recognition of America’s birthday, this concert will feature exciting musical selections including compositions by Bernstein, Grainger, Berlioz, Sousa and others. Complimentary ice cream novelties will be served in the theater lobby from 2:30-3 p.m. 3-5 p.m. June 30. $15. 399-1750. performingartscenter.thundertix.com.