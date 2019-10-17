CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
66th Annual Band Day — Arizona Stadium, 11 N. National Championship Drive. Band Day is an educational outreach program for secondary schools throughout the Southwest. This full-day adjudicated competition features 40 high school bands and The Pride of Arizona Marching Band. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 26. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Second Annual UA Vocal Arts Showcase — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Competition, masterclass and concert. 10 a.m., 1, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
UA High School Honor Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Performance caps off a weekend of rehearsals, educational opportunities and social activities for the students and their directors. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
11th Annual International Guitar Festival – Beeston Guitar Competition Finals — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Concerts, competition and master classes. Hosted by Tom Patterson and Julia Pernet. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Tucson Flute Club Fall Concert — Rincon Congregational UCC Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. Guest conductor Lorena Suarez. 4-5 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 745-6237. tucsonfluteclub.org.
Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series – Lawrence Kuipers, organ — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series – Lawrence Kuipers, organ. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
The President's Own United States Marine Band — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. The Marine Band performs a varied repertoire including new works for wind ensemble, traditional concert band literature, challenging orchestral transcriptions and the patriotic marches that made it famous. The U.S. Marine Band is the only musical unit that bears the title “The President’s Own” and whose mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
19th Annual Octubafest – Octubafest I: Solos, Chamber Ensembles — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Matthew Tropman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Gus Woodrow (guitar) and Angelo Versace (piano) — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Jazz guitar. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
CMT Colloquium: “Documenting Music: UA Jazz and Popular Music Archive” — Fred Fox School of Music, Green Room, 1017 N. Olive Road. Amy Roberts, curator and archivist for the University of Arizona Jazz and Popular Music Archive leads discussion. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Heather Hardy and A Taste of Jazz — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Ed Delucia, Robb Boone, Evan Dain, and Fred Hayes. Jazzy blues. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Key Ingredients of African Soul — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Pan-African extravaganza. Family friendly. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt Songbook — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tribute. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. $27.50-$62.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Guest artist series recital: Shawn Renzoh Head, shakuhachi — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Co-sponsored by the Center for Buddhist Studies and the East Asian Studies Department in the UA College of Humanities. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
LATIN
Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche with special guest Karol G — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Pop, rock, jazz and blues. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Dan and Ocean — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Danika and the Jeb — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Acoustic duo. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $35. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Bye, Bye Love - A Salute to the Everly Brothers — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Alex Mack and Chach Snook. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Steff Kayser Live! — Roadrunner Coffee Co, 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. Live music. Food for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 579-7011. roadrunnercoffeeco.com.
A Halloween Party with Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Halloween tunes and British favorites. Costume welcome with no masks. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. 888-1900. .
John Coinman Band: CD Release for Under the Sun — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Americana and folk rock. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Oct. 26. $8. 622-8848. rhythmandroots.org.
The Bluegrass Band: Dusty River — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Bluegrass. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26. $25. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Taylor Made - A Tribute to James Taylor — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Sunday Blues and BBQ: Smokestack Lightning — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Blues. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 27. $5. 622-8848. rhythmandroots.org.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. 339-3494. publicbrewhouse.com.
P.D. Ronstadt and the Company + Big Grin — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Liz Cerepanya and T Greg Squires. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27. $10. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Totally 80's — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hits from artists like: Micheal Jackson, Toto, Peter Gabriel, Blondie and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Corey Spector — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Old favorites that make you want to dance. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
The Everly Brothers Experience: The Zmed Brothers — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 30. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and Western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345. tucsoncelticfestival.org.