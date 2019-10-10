CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Bridget Kibbey, Harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Master classes, workshops and performances. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Ji Sun Lee, Organ, and Michael Lich, Guitar — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Solo and duo music from Renaissance to contemporary. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Bridget Kibbey Master Class: Repertoire for Solo Harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Master classes, workshops and performances. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Civic Orchestra of Tucson: "Symphonic Landscapes" — Sahuarita District Auditorium, 22 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. Featured soloist is violinist Timothy Kantor performing works by Max Bruch. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 730-3371. cotmusic.org.
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Bridget Kibbey Workshop: Exploring Baroque Music on the Modern Harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. Master classes, workshops and performances. 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Classical Music of India — Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation, 3182 N. Swan Road. The sarangi virtuoso Harsh Narayan accompanied by Ty Burhoe on tabla. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 19. $25. 390-9161. tucsonharmonium.com.
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Harp Studio Recital — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Master classes, workshops and performances. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Around the World in 88 Keys — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, Bloom Music Center, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Dueling Divas Andria Fennig and Ashley Strawser will present a potpourri of works with connections to Europe, Latin America and North America in this journey through music composed, and inspired by music of far off lands. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20. $20. 222-7277. friendsofmusictucson.org.
“(Im)mortal” – Arizona Choir and UA Symphonic Choir — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. Works of Brahms and Sven-David Sandstrom under the direction of Miguel Ángel Felipe and Elizabeth Schauer. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Spooktoberfest, Dr. Stephen Cook, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Ghostly melodramas by Liszt and Schumann for spoken voice and piano (presented with visual projections), Brahms-Paganini Variations, Brahms (arranged for piano solo), and sing-along drinking songs led by members of the Voices in the Oaks Chorale with Cook at the piano. Halloween or Oktoberfest costumes are encouraged. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 20. $30. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
Civic Orchestra of Tucson: "Symphonic Landscapes" — Crowder Hall, UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Featured soloist is violinist Timothy Kantor in a performance of "Scottish Fantasy" by Max Bruch. Opening the concert is "La Vie Parisienne Overture on Themes by Offenbach" by Antal Dorati. Also on the program are: "The Walk to the Paradise Garden" by Frederick Delius and "Pines of Rome" by Ottorino Respighi. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Free. 730-3371. cotmusic.org.
Russian String Orchestra Concert — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. Moscow-based chamber orchestra conducted by artistic director Misha Rachlevsky. Program: Paul Hindemith: Five Pieces, Op. 44 No. 4, Alfred Schnittke: Concerto Grosso No. 1 and Antonín Dvořák: Serenade in E Minor for Strings, Op. 22. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
JAZZ AND WORLD
“Celebrating the Great Jazz Bassists” – Chris Finet, bass — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Master classes, clinics and a final performance that celebrates great jazz bassists such as Jimmy Blanton, Ray Brown, Paul Chambers and Scott LaFaro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
CMT Colloquium: “Documenting Music: UA Jazz and Popular Music Archive” — Fred Fox School of Music, Green Room, 1017 N. Olive Road. Amy Roberts, curator and archivist for the University of Arizona Jazz and Popular Music Archive leads discussion. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Heather Hardy and A Taste of Jazz — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Ed Delucia, Robb Boone, Evan Dain, and Fred Hayes. Jazzy blues. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25. $10. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Próxima Parada Tour 2019 — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 207-8077. arizonabeerhouse.com.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road, #102. American music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 499-2518. harbottlebrewing.com.
Terry Hanck with Bad News Blues — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues, soul, rock and roll. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18. $13. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
The End of America: Special Opening Set by Ryanhood — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. Sings 3 part harmonies in folk, rock, and Americana. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Oct. 19. $8. 622-8848. rhythmandroots.org.
Blueberry Hill: Fats Domino Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20. $30. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Missy Andersen and Her One Man Band — Monterey Court. Blues. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20. $10. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Rock 'n Roll Revue '56 LIVE in Tucson AZ — The Gaslight Music Hall. Back in time to the performers of 56'. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20. $26. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
2019 Chasing Rainbows Gala featuring LeAnn Rimes — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Country. 5 p.m. VIP dinner; 7 p.m. performance. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20. $45-$65; $300 VIP. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
for King & Country's 'burn the ships' World Tour — Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Contemporary Christian, alternative rock and soft rock. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 20. $40. 1-800-888-8499. www1.ticketmaster.com.
Sentimental Journey: The Manhattan Dolls — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. From boogie woogie to the blues, music of the 30s and 40s. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Sabra Faulk and Steff Kayser — Monterey Court. Sabra Faulk and Steff Kayser. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
The Accidentals — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Female-fronted, multi-instrumentalist power trio. Indie rock and pop. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22. $15. 399-1750. performingartscenter.org.
Sweet Home Alabama - The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23. $21. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Third Annual Spooktacular — Monterey Court. Performance by Lizard Rock Ramblers. To raise funds for Kids Chance. 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Dan and Ocean — Monterey Court. Dan and Ocean. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
All Right Now Dance Party with the Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rock and roll and folk rock. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 25. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Danika and the Jeb — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Acoustic duo. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 25. $35. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.