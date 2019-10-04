CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Faculty artist series recital: Music for Harp and Strings, Michelle Gott, harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Celebration of harp chamber music. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Shakespere in Song — Choral Music from 1600 to today. $25; $40 premium seating. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
- St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 11.
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12.
- Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Split conducted by Sean Peter Bresemann and Lorena Suárez. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Music + Festival 2019 – Concert I: Chamber Music of Kernis and Varèse — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Music of Edgar Varèse, Aaron Jay Kernis and Charles Mingus. The festival will include a symposium and four concerts, featuring a guest composer, guest speakers as well as distinguished UA faculty, students and ensembles. Visit music.arizona.edu/events/music for more information and full schedule. 1:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; 1 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Heinavanker: Terra Mariana — St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Estonian vocal ensemble. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13. $25. 721-0846. azearlymusic.org.
Showcase Organ Concert — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. Solo organ works and others accompanied by other instruments. Reception will follow show. 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 623-2579. saago.org.
Rufus Wainwright: Oh Solo Wainwright — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $28-$68. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13. $28. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Club meets for rehearsal, refreshments, learning and fun with the instrument. Join us to play or just to listen. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
UA Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. 1925 work by Edgar Varèse, Intégrales and contrast provided with James Stephenson’s Symphony No. 2, Voices. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
First Annual Tucson HarpFest – Bridget Kibbey, Harp — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall. Master classes, workshops and performances. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Ji Sun Lee, Organ, and Michael Lich, Guitar — St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road. Solo and duo music from renaissance to contemporary. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Music + Festival 2019 – Concert II: Music of Mingus – UA Studio Jazz Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Music of Edgar Varèse, Aaron Jay Kernis and Charles Mingus. The festival will include a symposium and four concerts, featuring a guest composer, guest speakers as well as distinguished UA faculty, students and ensembles. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Chaparral Kirtan Band Full Moon Celebration — Tucson Yoga Studio, 150 S. Fourth Ave. Devotional music and mantra led by Gabrielle Pietrangelo. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13. $20. 988-1832. tucsonyoga.com.
LATIN
Roberto Tapia and Conjunto Primavera — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Regional Mexican. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 12. $25. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
Lila Downs: Calavera — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Observe Día de los Muertos early. Come dressed in your favorite Día de los Muertos outfits and makeup to share in the celebration. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $24. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 17. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
An Intimate Evening of BLues: Eli Cook — The Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Blues. 6-7 p.m. complimentary cake, champagne and visual arts demonstration. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $20. 399-1750. performingartscenter.org.
INCITE w/ Soulfly — Encore, 5851 E. Speedway. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11. $25. 1-732-462-4262.
We Will Rock You Dance Party with Fossils of Rock — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock n roll. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 11. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Dixie Chix : A Tribute Concert — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Johnnie and the Rumblers at the American Legion Post 36 — The American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd St. Food, drink and dancing to classic rock oldies. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Free. 747-2700. .
The Muffulettas — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funky vocal music for the masses. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
The Sonoran Dogs Electric Big Band — Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E Congress St. Electrified Bluegrass band plays newgrass and traditional tunes. 7:30-9:45 p.m. $8. 622-8848.
The Troubadour Experience: Tribute to George Strait — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 12. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Fever: The Music of Peggy Lee, BigBand Xpress — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Dixie Chix Tribute Concert — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Heather Stricker, Chelsee Hicks, and Janée Page. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Hot Blues and Brews — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local blues bands and artists. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Terry Hanck and the Bad News Blues. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Bear Call (SF) with locals La Cerca and Tropical Beach — Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 21 and up. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. 622-4300. facebook.com.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers with JD Loveland — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Alt, folk, Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Selling England by the Pound — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Hackett will perform the Seminal Genesis album in its entirety. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 16. $36-$91. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Próxima Parada Tour 2019 — Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road. Rock. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 17. Free. 207-8077. arizonabeerhouse.com.
Larry Armstrong & CopperMoon — Harbottle Brewing Co., 3820 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 102. American music. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 499-2518. harbottlebrewing.com.
Terry Hanck with Bad News Blues — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues, soul and rock and roll. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18. $13. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.