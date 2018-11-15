CONCERT
Classical
Faculty Artist Series Recital: “Afterglow: Forgotten Works by Henry Hadley” Theodore Buchholz, cello & Mishka Rushdie Momen, piano — UA Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The vivid, virtuosic, yet forgotten cello pieces by Henry Hadley. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 27. Free. 621-1165. music.arizona.edu.
UA Wind Symphony and UA Symphonic Band — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. An array of musical offerings including excerpts from Bruce Broughton’s legendary score to “Silverado” and Williams’s “Dramatic Essay for B-flat Trumpet and Band” featuring faculty artist Jason Carder. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Free. 621-1165. music.arizona.edu.
Pima Music: Wind Ensemble — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small wind and percussion ensembles and soloists. Directed by Mark Nelson. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 29. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
UA Wind Ensemble — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. Will highlight the connections of music with dance and movement, featuring beautiful modern works for winds, brass and percussion. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Classical Music of India Concert — Tucson Osteopathic Medical Foundation, 3182 N. Swan Road. Music of India, featuring Taro Terahara on bansuri, the bamboo flute, and Ty Burhoe on tabla, the melodic drums of North India. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25. 390-9161. tucsonharmonium.com.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — UA Crowder Hall, Fred Fox School of Music. Orchestra. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.