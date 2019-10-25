CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
19th Annual Octubafest – Octubafest II: Solos, Chamber Ensembles, Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Matthew Tropman. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Fretwork with countertenor Iestyn Davies — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Eclectic program of works combining Byrd and Gibbons with Gesualdo and Vaughan Williams. 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2. $25. 721-0846. azearlymusic.org.
11th Annual International Guitar Festival – Duo Assad — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Hosted by Tom Patterson and Julia Pernet. Concerts, competition and master classes. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 2; 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3. $30. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Guest Artist Lecture: “Arranging Techniques for the Modern Harp Ensemble” Willi Maerz — Fred Fox School of Music, Room 232, 1017 N. Olive Road. German composer/arranger Willi Maerz shares his expertise on writing for the modern pedal harp. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 3. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Tucson Masterworks Chorale Fall Program: "Sing Darkness to Light" — Grace St. Paul"s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The program weaves through topics of war, violence, and death, emerging in the hope of a better tomorrow. 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $18 in advance; $20 at the door. 403-5630. tucsonmasterworkschorale.org.
European Guitar Quartet — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Zoran Dukic, Reentko Dirks, Pavel Steidl and Thomas Fellow blending the instrument’s concert tradition with the expressive, dynamic sounds of modern music, taking listeners on a thrilling musical journey. This event is presented in conjunction with Tucson Guitar Society and Lead Guitar. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 6. $29. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Freya Creech — Tubac center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Violinist with English British charm. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. $35. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Jesse Cook — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Guitarist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8. $27-$59. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
The Titan Valley Warheads — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Bluegrass and Western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
World Celtic Concert — Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N First Ave. Performances by The Tossers, Young Dubliners, Celtica and Eldritch Dragons. 5:30-10 p.m. Nov. 1. $25. 349-4345. tucsoncelticfestival.org.
Mosh for Mental Health — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Heavy metal concert with a costume parade and photo booth. Proceeds go to support Tu Nidito and those in their time of hardship and need. 6-11:45 p.m. Nov. 1. $7. 629-9211. facebook.com.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Graham Smith Live — Roadrunner Coffee Co, 9665 N. Thornydale Road. Ste. 110. Live music and food for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2. Free. 579-7011. roadrunnercoffeeco.com.
Wu-Tang Clan: 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour — AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Hardcore hip hop. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 2. $45. 1-855-765-7829. casinodelsol.com.
TSOL — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Punk rock. Ages 21 and up. 6-11:45 p.m. Nov. 3. $15. 629-9211. facebook.com.
OIngo Boingo Former Members — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. New wave. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $30-$80. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 6, 7. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Mick Adams and The Stones — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute to The Rolling Stones. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 6. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Cheech and Chong — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedy. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $39.50-$79.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Catalinas Community Chorus presents "A Star Spangled Salute to Veterans" — Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Drive, Marana. Salute to Veterans. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. 579-9574.