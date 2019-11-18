CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Steel Cats, steel pan ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Fred Fox Graduate Wind Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music, Holsclaw Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Debut recital performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Messiah Sing -In — Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Road. The audience is the chorus, accompanied by an orchestra, led by Keitaro Harada and featuring four soloists: Kimberly Chaffin, soprano; Kristin Dauphinais, alto; Michael Chaffin, tenor; and Gregory Guenther, bass. Come sing Christmas carols and Handel's Messiah. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 296-8501. tucsonsingin.org.
Sonora Winds Concert — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Holiday favorites. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Free. 850-2523. sonorawinds.homestead.com.
Sons of Orpheus Male Choir of Tucson Gala Holiday Concert — Berger Center for the Performing Arts ASDB Campus, 1200 W. Speedway. Benefit concert with Arizona State School for the Blind elementary students to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Feewill donation of cash or nonperishable food items. 622-0525.
Takács Quartet — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performing works of Haydn and Beethoven. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
PCC Music: Wind Ensemble & Orchestra — Pima Community College, West Campus Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Classics for full band, small ensembles and soloists and a concert featuring an orchestral repertoire with students and community adults. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Arizona Repertory Singers presents Rejoice and Be Merry — Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. Innovative arrangements of holiday favorites. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $20. 329-7175. arsingers.org.
UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
JAZZ
PCC Music: Jazz Ensemble and Combos — Pima Community College, West Campus, Center for the Arts, Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Jazz standards performed from a variety of periods in big band style and improvisational jazz combos. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $6. 206-6986. pima.edu.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble & Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Under the direction of Angelo Versace, presents “What’s Your Story, Morning Glory?” featuring the music of Mary Lou Williams. The Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble performs under the direction of Brice Winston. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
UA Concert Jazz Band & Experiential Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The UA Concert Jazz Band, directed by Angelo Versace and Tony Belletti, will feature big band love songs. The Experiential Ensemble is under the direction of Jason Carder. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Ryanhood — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Acoustic duo. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
In the Christmas Mood — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. The evening is filled with singing, dancing, comedy, a six-piece band, and holiday magic as the show pays homage to the classics. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
We Aren't Dead Yet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dianne Davidson, Deidre McCalla, and Jamie Anderson. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $12. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Sons of the Pioneers — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, Green Valley. Country. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5. $46. 625-0288. gvrec.org.
Little Cloud — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Ukulele driven Bohemian folk rock. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.