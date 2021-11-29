Color-conscious casting is now on ATC’s agenda

The youngest Bennet sister, the very silly and vain Lydia, is portrayed by Latina actress Elena Lucia Quach, who is from Tucson.

This cast was so good that the audience easily bought into the story. It all seemed to be what it is — natural.

“I was determined, when casting, to find the most qualified actors,” said Daniels. He was equally as determined to find Arizona actors and performers who did not fit into the typical Austen mold.

“I wanted a cast that looks like the community we live in,” he said.

His approach to casting encouraged Royall to audition for a part she never would have pursued.

“I would not have gone for this role five years ago,” she said between Tucson performances.

“I would have felt limited. I wouldn’t think a director would see a black woman in the role. … I am really blown away and honored he (Daniels) took a chance on Arizona actors and actors of color. It is easy to get overlooked.”

When she read the script, she realized that skin color plays no part in the characters.