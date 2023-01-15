Comedian Felipe Esparza returns to Tucson for tour stop

Standup comedian and “Last Comic Standing” champ Felipe Esparza (pictured) is returning to Desert Diamond Casino’s Diamond Center in Sahuarita for the first time since COVID struck.

Esparza is bringing his “BigFoo” tour to the Tucson area on Saturday, Jan. 21, with three successful stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO under his belt, and a fourth special in the works.

He got his big break in 2010, when he won NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” But Esparza was no stranger to the stage, having previously opened on the road for fellow comedians such as Gabriel Iglesias and Paul Rodriguez, before going out on his own.

Since then, Esparza has sold out a number of tour dates across the country and has broken into the film and television scene, serving as a recurring favorite on “Superstore,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “Gentefied” and “Victor and Valentino.”

Film appearances include “Guest House” with Pauly Shore, “7th & Union” with Omar Chaparro, “Daddy Daughter Trip” with Rob Schneider and the soon-to-be released “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill on Netflix.

Esparza last hit the stage at Desert Diamond Casino in July 2019.