Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings his latest Fluffy tour to Tucson

He is celebrating 25 years in the humor business with a series of shows that will converge across the country through next July. Many of those dates, including Tucson, are reschedules after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to stop touring.

In addition to recounting his COVID experience and poking fun at his girth, Iglesias might also reminisce about his early days in comedy. He was 20 years old when he landed his first gig and has been going strong since. But it was never an easy path, he said during a phone interview in September.

“Back then if you tried to get into a club, you had to record your set (and) put it on a VHS tape,” Iglesias said, adding that he also had to “research an address, get a contact, mail your tape out (and) hope that they watch it.”

Early in his life, Iglesias was inspired by well-known comedians from the 1980s and '90s including Billy Crystal, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy.

He recalls the exact time when he knew he wanted to pursue standup comedy.

“I was 10 years old,” he said. “I saw 'Eddie Murphy: Raw' and I said, ‘I want to do that.'”