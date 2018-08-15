Coming soon

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to Tucson Music Hall Nov. 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17.

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart is going to brighten up our fall when he brings "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to Tucson Music Hall on Nov. 4.

Tickets ($59 to $129) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, through ticketmaster.com

Hart, star of "Night School," the "Ride Along" franchise and last year's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" as well as the sequel to be released next year, has taken the "Irresponsible Tour" to more than 100 stops across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia since he launched the tour earlier this year. 

