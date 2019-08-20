It’s been eight years since comedian Alex Reymundo’s last Netflix comedy special.
But next fall — September or October of 2020 — he’s going to remedy that with a special filmed in Arizona.
He’s not sure where in Arizona, but on Saturday, Aug. 24, he’ll give us a little taste of what we can expect.
“I’ve got a new 30, 40 (minutes) I can rattle off and I plan on tweaking that,” said the Texas-born comedian who now calls Louisville, Kentucky, home. “I’m having fun with it.”
His show Saturday at 191 Toole will be his first in Tucson in about a decade; he was here last with his longtime friend and tour buddy Ron White, opening for the Blue Collar comedian’s Desert Diamond Casino show in April 2009. It’s not that Reymundo, who gained fame touring with Paul Rodriguez’s “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy,” was trying to avoid us, he is quick to say. He’s been a little busy.
Two years after his last comedy special “Red-Nexican,” Reymundo jumped into the tequila business. It was a fluke, really, he explained.
“Me and comedian Ron White just stumbled upon it by chance,” he said.
Reymundo and White, who have been fast friends throughout their 30-year comedy careers, were together in Jalisco, Mexico, when they discovered an 80-year-old small-batch tequila distillery whose owner said he had not made inroads into the United States. White, normally a scotch drinker, and Reymundo, whose tastes lean more toward tequila, were so impressed with the liquor that they decided to bring it to American consumers.
The pair launched Number JUAN Tequila company in 2011 and have been busy promoting the brand since.
“We didn’t just slap our names onto this; we literally run this company,” he said. But now that Number JUAN Tequila is starting to run on its own, Reymundo, who has never pulled back from his 38 to 42 weekends road schedule, is anxious to put out his third hourlong comedy special.
“I should have put one out years ago,” the father of two said. “My kids are growing up and people want to know about my kids.”
So why Arizona, you ask?
“I’m a Texas boy. A little bit of fame came to me when the ‘Latin Kings of Comedy’ came out and then my specials ‘Hick-Spanic’ and ‘Red-Nexican’ came out and gave us some nice notoriety and won us some awards and have been good to me,” he explained with a slight hint of a Texas-by-way-of-Kentucky drawl. “But I got to tell you, I sell tickets across the country … but my best market has always been Arizona. That’s where I sell the most tickets.”
Filming the special in Arizona is something of a payback for fan loyalty.
Reymundo also plans to prepare for the special in Arizona. He’s made arrangements with a comedy club in Phoenix to hop on their open mic stage one Sunday a month for months before his fall 2020 filming to work out the new material.
“I promised them I would come with 20 minutes of new material every month,” Reymundo said. “I want to not only shoot it there but I also want to develop it there. Arizona is going to see a lot of me.”