Comedians Adam Carolla, Jim Gaffigan making Tucson stops

Two high-profile comedians, Jim Gaffigan and Adam Carolla, will be visiting Tucson a week apart from one another.

Gaffigan kicks things off with a show at Centennial Hall on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Illinois native, known for his strait-laced humor about his children and Hot Pockets, skews a little darker on his most recent tour.

According to a review of a show he did in Detroit last month, posted on the MLive.com website, Gaffigan ran through bits on COVID, funerals and plane crashes during his set.

The review said Gaffigan, who is in the running for a best comedy Grammy for his album, “Comedy Monster,” still managed to make those topics funny, despite the subject matter.

Gaffigan has two shows at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd, in store for Dec. 8; one at 7 p.m. and a second at 9:30 p.m. Tickets started at $39 through the Centennial Hall website, centhall.org.

Adam Carolla, follows up with a show at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Carolla’s career has taken him from the radio waves with “Loveline,” to “The Man Show” with Jimmy Kimmel to “The Adam Carolla Show” and “Adam Carolla Podcast.”

Carolla is unapologetically outspoken and you can expect to hear some political topics covered during his set. Conservative talk show host James T. Harris is also on the bill.