COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Through Dec. 2019. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $8. 289-8076.
Brew haha Comedy Showcase: Joe Tullar — Borderlands Brewing Co., 119 E. Toole. Joe Tullar, Mo Urban, Glendon Syn, Black McGee and Chris Zuiker. 8-10 p.m. Jan. 28. $5. 261-8773.
The Switch — The Hut, 305 N Fourth Ave. Improvised stand up driven by the audience. 8-11 p.m. Jan. 28. Free. 261-8773.
TucsonComedy.com Presents — Gentle Ben's, 865 E. University Blvd. Stand-up comedy and improv. 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 29. $5. 247-0988.
Stupid F#!*ing Bird — Temple for Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott Ave. Playwright Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. $28. 401-3626.
Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Comedy. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $39.50-$65. 547-3040.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson: Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Shakespeare Sonnets - Exploring this essential poetic form. This event is for adults and teens. Docents will provide reading material sourced from the Poetry Center. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Free. 594-5580.
Poetry Reading with Kristen E. Nelson — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Hear poetry by Kristen E. Nelson, author of the length of this gap: poems, hybrid prose, vignettes and other liminal forms. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Free. 792-3715.
THEATER
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 2:30-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27. $20. 207-2491.
Guys and Dolls by Frank Loesser The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. A con-man Nathan Detroit’s efforts to set up a floating crap game while avoiding the wrath of his fiance, the delightful Miss Adelaide (who is desperate to marry Nathan after a 14 -year engagement). 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. $20. 399-1750.
My Life in Sports — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A journey into the life of a boy growing up in post-war America. Written and performed by Tucsonan Bill Epstein. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24-26; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27. $28. 448-3300.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 31 and Feb. 1; 3-5 p.m. Jan. 27. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.
Two Trains Running — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. There's a new president in the White House. Racial tensions are on the rise. But no, it's not 2018. It's 1969 - and the civil rights movement is sending tremors through Pittsburgh's Hill District. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 29-31 and Feb. 1; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27 and 30. Through Feb. 9. $25. 622-2823.
We May Not Have Answers, But We Sure As Hell Have Some Questions — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Chloe Loos leads a group of actors-Julian Cardenas, Taylor Hernandez and Alexandra Totillo -through a short play depicting important issues in our community: health and healthcare. 10:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 26; 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27. $10. 327-4242.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Saga of death, deceit and desire. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Through Feb. 3. $20. 207-2491.