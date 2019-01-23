COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Lewis Black: The Joke’s On Us Tour — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Comedy. Tickets range from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 1. $39.50-$65. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present an improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 2. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Oct. 6-April 27. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 7-8; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 3. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Stupid F#!*ing Bird — Temple for Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott Ave. Playwright Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 8; 2-3:45 p.m. Feb. 3. Through Feb. 17. $28. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
Two Trains Running — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. There's a new president in the White House. Racial tensions are on the rise. But no, it's not 2018. It's 1969 - and the civil rights movement is sending tremors through Pittsburgh's Hill District. 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2, 6-8; 2-4 p.m. Feb. 2, 3, 6, 7. Through Feb. 9. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Saga of death, deceit and desire. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 3; 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org. Roadrunner Theatre Company.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Top Girls — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. In 1982, the United Kingdom was still adjusting to its first female Prime Minister. It was a time when glass ceilings were starting to crack and women were finding their voice in the corporate and political world. Top Girls captures the exhilaration of an era when advancement for women no longer was a novelty. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 3; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 6-8. Through Feb. 24. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4. Through June 10. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Ever, a young man with Asperger's syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer to learn enough dancing to survive an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that may stop her dancing career permanently. As their relationship unfolds, they are both caught off-guard by the discoveries. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8. Through Feb. 17. $35; $20 preview on Feb. 5. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Something Rotten — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Set in 1595, tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Feb. 5-7; 8-10:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Through Feb. 10. $29. 1-800-745-3000. broadwayintucson.com.
'Every Brilliant Thing' — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An immersive theatrical experience that delves into how we keep ourselves, and each other, alive. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Feb. 7-8. Through Feb. 24. $28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.