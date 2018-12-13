COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Elves Gone Bad: Holiday Improvisation Theater — Unscrewed Theater. Santa and his elves and a Pirate put on an interactive, audience participation matinee. Good for ages 4-8. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. $5.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Dec. 22. $8.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Dec. 28. Free.
DINNER THEATER/MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
THEATER
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The irresistible musical tribute to the power of make-believe. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 20-22, 26-29; 2-4:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 22, 26, 28-30. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to your favorite holiday hits with our all-star cast of singers and our amazing 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Dec.20, 21; 1-3 p.m. Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Snoopy!!! — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22, 27-29; 3-5 p.m. Dec. 23. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
The Christmas Tree Play — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Comedy with Christmas spirit. E-mail eastevents@bookmans.com to reserve a seat. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 21. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Constellations by Nick Payne — Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Man meets woman. Maybe they fall in love, maybe they don't, and maybe every possibility happens in every possible universe. A dream-like story of love and quantum physics. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 23. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com. Something Something Theatre.