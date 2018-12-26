COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Jan. 5. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Last chance. Through Jan. 5. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty — The Community Players Theatre, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Love letters between George Barnard Shaw and Mrs Patrick Campbell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 5, 11; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 6. Through Jan. 20. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Tucson Fringe Festival — Steinfeld Warehouse, The Screening Room, Studio ONE, Tucson Improv Movement, Scoundrel & Scamp and others. 25 performing groups, 60 performances ranging from dance, magic, storytelling, burlesque, music and more. Visit tucsonfringe.org for full schedule. Jan. 10-13. $10. 261-4851. tucsonfringe.org. Tucson Fringe Festival.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Cloud Soup by Wolfe Bowart — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet, in his pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam remind us of a time when we saw faces in the clouds. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. Jan. 10 and 11. Through Jan. 13. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 11. Through Feb. 16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof — Roadrunner Theatre Company, 8892 E. Tanque Verde. Saga of death, deceit and desire. Starring Sara Jackson, Robert Anthony Peters, Roger Owen and Cynthia Jeffery. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Through Feb. 3. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org. Roadrunner Theatre Company.
Hyde — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Strada drags the story kicking and screaming into the 21st century, puts it in a blender, soaks it in top-shelf whiskey. Ages 18 and up. 9-11 p.m. Jan. 11; 1:30-2:30 and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $10. 207-9611. stradacompany.org.