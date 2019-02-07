COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Brian Regan — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Comedy. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16. $37.50-$74.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” and “Comic Chaos” perform long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Feb. 16. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Gilbert Gottfried: Live at Laffs — Laffs Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. At least 21 years old or be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 7-8:45 and 9:30-11:15 p.m. Feb. 20. $25. 247-0988. tucsoncomedy.com.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
DINNER THEATER
Valentine's Day Dinner and Magic and Mystery Show — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. Saint Andrews Drive. A candle-lit table-served 3-course dinner and three act comedy murder-mystery whodunit play “Murder at the Magic Show.” Includes a champagne toast, a rose remembrance for the ladies, a magic souvenir for everyone and a chance for a romantic dance or two to classic DJ dance music. $79.00 per ticket (plus tax & service fees). Full bar service available for separate liquor purchases. Call 861-4800 for Tickets/Information our visit: MysteryDinner.Theater or TucsonDinnerTheater.com. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $79. 861-4800. mysterydinner.theater.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Till Death Do Us Part - A Big Fat Murder Mystery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Join the Romano Family and the Manchego Family as they celebrate the bride and groom in a night full of singing, dancing... and murder. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18. $38.95 includes a three-course meal and a show. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
POETRY
Poets Reading: Robert Hershon and Joan Larkin — Steinfeld Warehouse Center for the Arts, 101 W. Sixth St. Open to the public. Books available. Refreshments. 7-8:15 p.m. Feb. 22. Free. 1-917-202-2718.
THEATER
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Top Girls — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. In 1982, the United Kingdom was still adjusting to its first female Prime Minister. It was a time when glass ceilings were starting to crack and women were finding their voice in the corporate and political world. Top Girls captures the exhilaration of an era when advancement for women no longer was a novelty. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 17; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16, 22. Through Feb. 24 $17-$28. 621-1162.
Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Ever, a young man with Asperger's syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer to learn enough dancing to survive an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, is recovering from an injury that may stop her dancing career permanently. As their relationship unfolds, they are both caught off-guard by the discoveries. Ages 13 and up. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16; 3-5 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
'Every Brilliant Thing' — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. An immersive theatrical experience that delves into how we keep ourselves, and each other, alive. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Feb. 14-16, 21, 22; 2-3:15 p.m. Feb. 17. Through Feb. 24. $28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Stage Kiss — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. When two actors with an amorous history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. Last chance. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Church Basement Ladies — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. A musical comedy featuring four distinct characters and their relationships as they organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church about to undergo changes in 1965. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 15, 16, 22; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Through Feb. 24. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Stupid F#!*ing Bird — Temple for Music and Art Cabaret Theater, 330 S. Scott Ave. Playwright Aaron Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. Last chance. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Feb. 15, 16; 2-3:45 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17. $28. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org.
Fried Chicken and Latkes — Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Hilarious and poignant story of growing up black and Jewish in a politically incorrect era with Rain Pryor. Directed by Eve Brandstein. 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 16. Call for prices. 791-4101.
Spouse Whisperer with Mark Cordes — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Take a comedic journey through 'love at first sight' 'til death do us part', and all of the funny stuff in between. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Pima Theatre - Mamma Mia! — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A mom, a daughter and three dads create a trip down the aisle. Familiar ABBA songs and explosive dance numbers. Live music by PCC Pit Orchestra. Sing-along performances: 7:30 p.m Feb. 22 and March 1. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. Through March 3. $18-$24. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 Feb. 21 and 22. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This show, by Berlin-based Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, boasts a refreshing set of guidelines: no rehearsals, no director, and no set. Appropriate for high school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. Through Feb. 23. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
UA Studio Series Black Box Theatre Festival — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Performance pieces curated by faculty and students with a minimalist aesthetic that allows theatre students to apply research from their coursework and practice their craft. Ages 18 and up. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. Through Feb. 24. $7. 621-1162. tftv.arizona.edu.
The Hall of Final Ruin by Kelly McBurnette-Andronicos — Temple of Music & Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. In 1800s Santa Fe, a powerful woman wants to orchestrate a good death for herself. But Death, and the American Army, are coming sooner than she thinks. A witty, suspenseful, magical tale of redemption. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Through March 10. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.