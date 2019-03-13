COMEDY
American Mariachi — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Spending her days caring for her ailing mother, Lucha yearns to break her monotonous routine. Here's a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 21-23, 27-29; 2-4:30 p.m. March 23, 24, 27 and 28. $25. 622-2823.
Menopause the Musical — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The cast of four fabulous women shop for laundry at a Bloomingdale’s sale, sing 25 songs about chocolate cravings, hot flashes, memory loss, and more. The lyrics parody, chart-topping, popular music from the baby boomer era, with notable numbers such as "Staying Alive” and “Puff, my God I'm Draggin’". 6-8 p.m. March 21-22, 24-29; 2-4 p.m. March 24. $30-$40. 529-1000.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. March 22. Free. 289-8076.
Comedy Night — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Joe Tullar, Matt Ziemak, Drake Horner, Aaron Panther, Charles Ludwig and Magghie O'Shea. 9:30-11 p.m. March 23. $10. 882-0204.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. March 23. $8. 289-8076.
Hay Feaver by Noel Coward The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Comedy about family relationships and rivalries. 7-9 p.m. March 29. $20. 399-1750.
Humorist Jeanne Robertson — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7-9 p.m. March 29. $29-$64. 547-3040.
DINNER THEATER
The Illusionists — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Talents of five Illusionists. Ages 5 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 8-10:30 p.m. March 22 and 23. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 23. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. March 23. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Naomi Nye - Giving voice to her experience as an Arab-American through poems about heritage and peace. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. March 28. Free. 594-5580.
THEATER
Arizona Repertory Theatre Richard III — Marroney Theatre-UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Richard III tells the tale of Shakespeare’s most notorious villain. Misshapen in both body and mind, the Duke of York conspires and kills his way to the crown. Through cunning language and dastardly deeds, he seduces everyone in his path. But can he maintain his ill-gotten reign or will the ghosts from Richard’s past pull him down. 1:30-4 p.m. March 23 and 24; 7:30-10 p.m. March 21-23 and 29. Through March 31. $17-$28. 621-1162.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30. March 21-23, 28 and 29; 3-5 p.m. March 24. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242.
Breakdown/Breakthrough — The Carport Theater, 3614 E. Presidio Road. With theater, dance and improv skits exploring how breakdown can lead to breakthrough, this is the 8th annual community theater event. 7:30-9 p.m. March 22 and 23. Free. 409-3473.
Calendar Girls — St Francis Performing Arts Center, 4625 E. River Road. After her best friend's husband dies from cancer, spirited housewife Chris hatches a scheme to raise money for a memorial. She convinces her friends and fellow Women's Institute members to create a calendar using the women as nude or nearly nude models. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 22 and 23; 3-5 p.m. March 24. $25. 329-2910.
Death and the Maiden — Bisbee Royale, PO Box 1275, Bisbee. This play is intense, compelling, marvelously entertaining, and thought-provoking. It's about relationships, the #metoo movement, Trump, murder, and the choices we wrestle with in deciding how we treat one another. 6-9 p.m. March 22 and 23. Last chance. $15. 432-5546.
The Secret Garden: The Musical — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical score will be performed by a live orchestra and cast, headlining Michael Chaffin (Archibald), Kimberly Chaffin (Lily) and Christopher Will (Neville). 7-9:30 p.m. March 22, 23 and 29; 2-4:30 p.m. March 23 and 24. Through March 31. $20. 319-0400.
Acting Shakespeare for ages 10-12 — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Students will learn about rhythm, meter, scansion and text interpretation culminating in a showcase of student work. 9-10:15 a.m. March 23. $200. 448-3300.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 24. $10. 327-4242.
Blood Wedding — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Inspired by the rhythms and passion of Flamenco, Lorca captured the voice of the common people and the spirit of his land. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28 and 29. Through April 14. $28. 448-3300.
Octopus Heart — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Directed by Monica Silva, featuring the live music of Golden Boots and visuals of Tra Bouscaren. 7-9 p.m. March 28. Through March 31. $25. 272-9041.
Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the long-awaited and much anticipated re-staging of this beloved musical is here. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 29. Through April 21. $18. 887-6239.